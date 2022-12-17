Teachers must set a good example

Chris Ndaliso

There is no excuse for teachers being romantically involved with pupils.

They should be seen as role models, guardians and parental figures by pupils.

In addition, the education department should ensure that the code of conduct is implemented and adhered to at all times by the teachers, a local educational psychologist, Logan Govender, said.

This follows a video clip of a bloodied Limpopo school deputy principal who was alleged to have been beaten by pupils after he was caught having sex with another pupil.

The video was posted on Twitter last week. The man was stark naked and his hands appeared to have been tied behind his back.

KZN has seen its fair share of sex pests who targeted vulnerable and “naive” pupils, both in rural and urban schools.

Govender said teachers have a sacred task. Because children are often amenable, some teachers see an opportunity to take advantage of pupils.

During our school days we respected our teachers, and we looked up to them for guidance. We regarded them as our parents away from home and we allowed them to guide us towards achieving the best in future. The teacher’s age is immaterial

“It doesn’t matter even if the girl looks older than her age, your role as a teacher is to nurture the child and be a good example. Once you start seeing a pupil as a girl, then you need to be removed from our schools because you are a danger to our children,” said Govender.

He said sex pests in schools was not a new phenomena.

“The fact that pupils get to beat up a teacher [referring to the video clip] who is found to be on the wrong path symbolises that the centre does not hold.

As for the department, if you speak to a circuit manager, you don’t get the sense that [department] officials are able to implement inclusive education, developmental goals and teach staff members how to implement policy and the code of conduct. Unethical behaviour should be dealt with harshly and there should be no place for paedophiles in our schools.

Department of Education

The Department of Education in KZN did not respond to a media query which sought to understand the number of cases of teachers who were found to have been having sex with pupils, between 2021 and 2022, and how many of these have been finalised.

KZN Parents’ Association

Chairperson of the KZN Parents’ Association, Vee Gani, said sex pests are found in all schools, but rural communities are more vulnerable.

“I also understand that allegations need to be investigated and proven to be true before action is taken against the perpetrator. Pupils in school are just that, children. Some pupils do get inspired by a teacher’s achievements, his status and style and, by doing so, they get closer and attached to the teacher out of that admiration they have for him.

“Some teachers in the [education] system take advantage of this and that’s when they [teachers] reveal their true colours and take advantage of the situation,” said Gani on Friday.

He said instead of taking advantage of the vulnerable pupils, the teachers should be using their professionalism to end such attachment.

The education code of conduct states that an educator must conduct him- or herself in a manner that will earn themselves respect. The majority of our educators behave professionally and it’s a very few that drag the profession’s name through the mud

Asked if the Basic Education Department was doing enough to rid itself of sex pests, Gani said: “The department has a habit of transsferring alleged sex pests to other schools. What will stop them from repeating the same offence in the other schools? Strict measures need to be put in place to protect our children”.

He said at home it is the parents’ responsibility to ensure that their children are dressed up properly for school, their books are in order and that they are transported adequately.

We can’t blame the parents for the heinous offences committed by educators [against] our children. It is the educator’s responsibility to act in the best interests of the children

Social development weighs in

Social Development spokesperson, Mhlaba Memela, said the department condemns such incidents in the strongest terms. “Our children are not sent to school to be drooled over by sex pests. Whenever such incidents are reported to the department, counselling is provided to the victims, their families and the school.

“Our social workers are doing rounds in schools on a weekly basis and through their skills, they manage to extract some of these cases from friends of victims whom they have confided in,” said Memela.