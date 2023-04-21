Teachers’ Unions, opposition welcome KZN Education Department’s budget speech

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Teachers’ unions and opposition parties in KZN have welcomed the Department of Education’s budget speech, albeit with great concern on how it will be implemented.

The KZN MEC for Education, Mbali Frazer, presented the budget speech on Thursday, noting that despite the department’s budget constraints, it had implemented various measures to mitigate the impact.

Budget cuts have left the department with an underfunded post provisioning norm (PPN) and compelled us to cut to the bone. Currently, the approved structure is underfunded by 5 151 posts.

“To mitigate the impact of these budget constraints, we have implemented various measures, including the non-filling of critical office-based posts, installation of boreholes to reduce water costs, and the utilisation of surplus educators to fill vacancies in schools,” said Frazer.

However, the department said great strides have been made in eradicating pit latrine toilets in schools.

The department identified 1 377 schools that had pit latrines. A total of 1 120 of these schools have been eradicated of pit latrines, construction at the remaining schools is at various stages and should be completed in the 2023/24 financial year.

Frazer said the budget constraints have meant that the funding of schools remained the same as the previous financial budget for no-fee schools, which remains under the recommended national funding norm.

On safety in schools, Frazer said the department has facilitated the establishment of 5 904 safety committees in schools across the province, which were linked to police stations.

The DA

DA spokesperson on education in KZN, Dr Imran Keeka, said the budget and the department’s capabilities did not match.

Keeka said in 2021, the former Education MEC promised that the government would eradicate all pit latrines in the 1 377 schools identified at the time by the end of 2022, but that had not been realised.

He added that the department continued to bemoan its inability to put some 6 000 teachers in classrooms, laying the blame on budget cuts.

IFP

IFP spokesperson on education in KZN, Thembeni KaMadlopha-Mthethwa, said the issue of pit toilets was far from over.

There are many schools where pit toilets still exist; some of the [upgraded] toilets that the department is [talking about] are not flushing toilets but improved latrine toilets.

The National Teachers’ Union (Natu) said a budget was nothing without proper implementation.

Natu

Natu president Sbu Malinga said though the union welcomed the department’s stretching and reprioritisation of the budget, it still felt that corruption was the root cause of department programmes not being correctly implemented.

“Many programmes that were started to benefit pupils have been ruined by corruption and fraud. Programmes like the sanitary pad provision, personal protective equipment and now, most recently, the feeding scheme initiative,” said Malinga.

The National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) KZN CEO, Thirona Moodley, said the union was encouraged by the proposed intentions regarding systems to improve district and school management accountability.

This has always been a weakness that has impacted service delivery.

Moodley said it was unfortunate that the MEC did not address the non-filling of critical vacancies in the budget, ‘so the department will continue to limp along’.

“This has had a serious impact on schooling in the province.”

Moodley said there was no progress in the ongoing challenge in the norms and standards allocation to schools, which has always allocated less than recommended amounts.