Teachers’ unions warn schools to stop harassing pupils over payment of school fees

Londiwe Xulu

There’s been several reports of various KwaZulu-Natal schools using different methods that target pupils to get parents to pay school fees.

Some schools withhold report cards until a payment is made while others suspend pupils. At times, these methods are also used by schools when a pupil has lost a school textbook or other school property.

A concerned and frustrated parent, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her children, said she heard from her seven-year-old son, that the school made him stand outside along with other pupils whose parents hadn’t paid school fees.

My youngest son was sneezing a lot, so I assumed it was because of the cold weather KZN has been having. Little did I know that the pupils had been left to stand outside in the rain because their school fees had not been paid. This was the punishment that they had to bear because of their parents.

She said she questioned other pupils to get confirmation of what her son had told her and was made aware that the school has been doing this since October.

The mother added that pupils were being punished and publicly embarrassed by teachers inside and outside the classroom and in front of other pupils.

A representative from the school, although unable to comment to the media regarding the allegations made by the parent, said the school does not remove pupils from classrooms if their parents have not paid school fees.

CEO of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa in KZN, Thirona Moodley said the union condemned such behaviour from schools.

Such behaviour is illegal and children shouldn’t be humiliated.

Principals from schools that do this should be charged.

She added when pupils are standing outside they miss out on schoolwork and that violates their right to education. Moodley called the practice a violation of the pupil’s rights, as well as a form of humiliation.

It’s the parent’s responsibility to pay school fees, as the ones who signed the admission forms. Children are not expected to pay school fees and parents are the ones that should be dealt with, not pupils.

Another parent whose daughter attends a Pietermaritzburg school, said his daughter was once denied her report card because she didn’t return a school textbook. He said her daughter, however, said she didn’t get the textbook even though the school insisted she had it.

This was last year, but we see these things happening each year. It’s either they are owing school fees or books are not returned. It’s humiliating our children.

Imagine studying hard the whole year only to be told you won’t get your report card at the end of the year. Some children come from disadvantaged homes and such behaviour from schools makes things worse.

He added with the high rate of suicide among children, the schools must reconsider their ways of getting parents to pay school fees.

The Department of Education did not respond to queries by the time of publication.