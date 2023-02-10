Team of Choice host Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup last-32 duel at Harry Gwala Stadium

Carl Peters

Maritzburg United are challenged to subdue Kaizer Chiefs’ title desperation and vocal supporters in their Nedbank Cup last-32 duel at Harry Gwala Stadium tonight as they kick-start a “Fabulous February” of sport in this region.

There is a sold-out sign at the local football stadium for the first time this season, thanks to Maritzburg United fans’ love for Friday night fixtures and Kaizer Chiefs’ ever-strong pulling power around the country.

Adding to the football showdown, the 50th edition of the Midmar Mile takes place this weekend and that popular swimming event will be followed by the annual Dusi Canoe Marathon next week and the fledgling Capital City Marathon on the last Sunday of the month.

This hot combination of sports activities may well help to highlight that the Midlands is still “alive with possibility” despite constant complaints about service delivery and maladministration in the region.

Maritzburg United and Chiefs will have a total of 12 000 spectators watching them do battle at “HGS” from 7.30 pm on Friday, and both sides will look to start a winning run after recent disappointments in the league.

But Maritzburg United’s management said on Thursday that they won’t put tremendous pressure on coach Fadlu Davids’ men to upset Amakhosi because more energy needs to be put into their relegation battle in the DStv Premiership. They added, however, that a win in the knockout duel would serve to boost the team’s confidence for the next league match.

This means it’s roughly a case of what happens, happens this evening.

As far as manpower goes, Davids has virtually all his regulars available for duty, while his Chiefs counterpart, Arthur Zwane, seeks cup glory this season despite several of his stars being in the casualty department.

But Davids will want his men to defend with full concentration until the end, considering they conceded a late goal in each of their last two league matches on home soil — a 1-1 draw with AmaZulu and 3-1 victory over Royal AM.

AmaZulu have a seemingly comfortable cup date with Tornado in Durban on Sunday afternoon, while Royal AM face a tougher trip to Cape Town City on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, it’s the 50th edition of the Midmar Mile, and the 8.15 am start on Saturday and 8.30 am kick-off on Sunday will both be at the “Blackhurst Peninsular” of Midmar Dam.

Race categories over the two days cover individuals, family teams, company teams and non-company teams.

The programme will climax on Sunday with the two main swims — women’s 14-30 age group at 11 am and men’s 14-30 at 12.15 pm.

Moreover, “Charity Challenge” swims of eight and 16 miles started on Thursday and continue today to boost the event’s schedule and social component.

Over the last seven years, more than R14 million has been raised by the hearty swimmers collectively.

The competition’s growth has included the offering of a dedicated bus ride for Gauteng entrants.

Next Thursday, the 72nd version of the Dusi Canoe Marathon will take to the water at Camps Drift in the city and finish two days later at Blue Lagoon in Durban.

Danish paddler Susan Lützner is the latest paddling star to confirm, with excitement, that she will be participating in the tough river marathon that passes through the scenic Valley of a Thousand Hills, or simply “The Valley” as local canoeists affectionately call it.

Dusi entries close at 11.59 pm tonight, while Capital City Marathon entries are currently open. The athletics event takes place on Sunday, February 26, and incorporates 10 km, 21,1 km and full marathon races.

It again serves as a qualifier for the Comrades Marathon and is now also part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, incorporating the Wanda age-group series for those who are interested in that sub-section.

The race will start outside City Hall and finish on the blue track of Msunduzi Athletics Stadium once again.

NEDBANK CUP LAST-32 FIXTURES

FRIDAY

Cape Town Spurs v Baroka — 7.30 pm

Maritzburg Utd v Kaizer Chiefs — 7.30 pm

SATURDAY

Black Cross v Venda Football Academy — 3 pm

Golden Arrows v Pretoria Callies — 3 pm

Stellenbosch v Swallows — 3 pm

Mpheni Home Defenders v Clarewood — 3 pm

All Stars v Orlando Pirates — 8 pm

SUNDAY

AmaZulu v Tornado — 3 pm

TS Galaxy v Amavarara — 3 pm

Mkhambathini v Casric Stars — 3 pm

Cape Town City v Royal AM — 6 pm