Teen’s arm amputated during car crash in Hilton

By Nosipho Gumede

A 17-year-old boy’s arm was amputed after a taxi and a tractor loader backhoe (TLB) collided in Hilton on Monday afternoon.

According to Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson, the accident happened on Dennis Shepston Road in Hilton.

Apon arrival we found several school children were injured following a accident between a taxi and a TLB, with one of them being a 17-year-old that sustained an arm amputation.

He added that everyone who was injured was treated on scene by various ambulance services before being transported to various hospitals for further care.

ALSO READ | Cinderella Park double murder

Robertson said the exact cause of the accident is not known yet and is under investigation by local authorities.