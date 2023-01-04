Teen still in ICU after Gateway Mall go-kart accident but showing improvement

Khethukuthula Xulu

A 15-year-old Durban girl has been in a critical condition for a week with a spinal fracture and a torn aorta which led to a haemorrhage after her hair got tangled during a go-kart ride at the Gateway Theatre of Shopping last Wednesday.

The teenager, Kristen Govender, was still in ICU at Umhlanga Hospital in Durban and according to her father, Vernon Govender, she was showing improvements.

Speaking to The Witness, Govender said doctors had managed to stitch her torn scalp; however, she had no mobility from her waist down and couldn’t move or feel her legs.

ALSO READ | Two shot dead in KwaMashu, Durban

We were told by the doctors that they will not risk taking her into theatre for any surgeries yet because she was young, and they were optimistic that she would respond well to medication.

“We are hopeful that she will recover as she is now talking even though there is still no movement from her waist down.”

According to Govender, Kirsten was with her younger brother (13) when the incident happened and added that his children had experience with go-karting but it was their first time doing so at the Gateway mall.

Gateway confirmed that an incident took place at the Action Karting establishment at the centre.

The mall said due to the sensitive nature of the incident and out of respect for the family they were not going to comment on the details of the incident at this stage.

ALSO READ | Durban Post Office robbed

A representative from Centre Management has been in contact with her father since the day after the incident. Members of our team have also met with family members at the Centres Management office.

“To note, the centre’s security responded immediately after being made aware of the incident and proceeded to call emergency services. The centre’s Security Supervisor was in attendance at the scene until the ambulance left the Centre.”

Gateway said where possible the centre will assist with any information, reports and details needed by the family.

Our thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time.

The Witness made attempts to get comment from Action Karting, however, the person responsible for media queries was not available for comment.