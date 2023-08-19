Teenage entrepreneur aims to expand business

By Witness Reporter

Passion for carpentry kicked in at a very young age for 17-year-old Mpendulo Zulu, who has created a lucrative business selling homemade ironing boards.

His business, which has expanded tremendously over four years, has enabled him to assist his mother in providing for his family, as well as help him save towards his university studies.

The Grade 12 pupil at the Ogwini High School in the uMlazi township, Durban, started working on his passion while he was still in primary school. His neighbour at the time was a carpenter and taught him everything he knows today.

“I would come home every day from school and go visit my neighbour. He did all sort of carpentry work and that fascinated me. I would watch him work and at some point, he decided to teach me as he saw my growing interest in what he was doing. He also told me that I have a lot of potential,” said Mpendulo.

About four years ago, when Mpendulo reached high school, he decided to start his own business, and since then he has sold more than 500 ironing boards. He gets all his equipment from Pine Board Building Supplies.

He splits his spare time and weekends between making the ironing boards and then selling them. He is able to make close to 30 ironing boards over the weekends he has designated to carpentry. On a good weekend set aside for selling, he said he usually manages to sell all of them at a price of R350 each.

When he first started, Mpendulo worked from a backroom that his grandmother provided to him. He recently moved out of the backroom to a container that is closer to the road. He did this to attract more customers as he sells to people all over the city. Also, his business grew and he needed a bigger space to accommodate all his working material.

Since Mpendulo started his business, he has hired a few people — on a casual basis — to help him with all of his work. He also decided at the beginning of the year that he was going to focus on his business on weekends in order to concentrate on his schoolwork during the week.

The young carpenter currently lives with his mother and his two younger siblings. Being the oldest child at home, he is committed to helping his mother provide for their family. “The reason I did this was because I wanted to help out my family and also save up for university. I really want to go to university. Yes I have this business, but I also want to have a qualification to my name.

My plan is to study, get a job that I am qualified for, all while I am running and expanding my carpentry business here in my hometown of uMlazi

His dream is to study agricultural animal production at the University of Free State.

“I have this undying love for animals. I don’t know where it comes from but I really wish to work with them one day,” he said.

Mpendulo’s ultimate goal is to have a warehouse that can hire the unemployed youth in his community, as well as work with big and well-known carpentry companies around the country.