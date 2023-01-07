Conflicting views on teen pregnancy emerge

Chris Ndaliso

There are conflicting views on how teenage pregnancy should be dealt with, with an academic calling for a comprehensive approach while a traditionalist blames government for the pandemic.

The KZN Parent’s Association said there was no “quick fix” for the issue.

Association chairperson Vee Gani said in the digital age children are exposed to all kinds of information and they are sexually active at a young age.

ALSO READ | Concern over young girls falling pregnant as KZN welcomes 341 New Year babies

Gani said he did not condone teenage pregnancy, but there was a need for parents to sit down and talk about sex with their children.

People bury their heads in the sand, and that is a huge problem. Cultural dynamics and the environment children came from played a role in the picture that seems to portray children from black communities as the ones who are mostly vulnerable to the problem. Sex talk has to happen constantly with both girl and boy children. READ MORE Msunduzi mayor calls for bridge to be closed after third drowning

‘Stop blaming girls’

Professor Deevia Bhana of UKZNs Educational Psychology unit said girls can no longer be blamed for the conditions which perpetuate their risk to early childbearing.

Blaming girls must end. Ensure that both boys and girls are provided with comprehensive sexuality education that does not rest on sex as dangerous only, but part of an age-appropriate educational development through which children and young people transition into adulthood. Demystify children and young people’s interest in sex. This will require parents, communities, schools, religious and cultural organisations to abandon the idea that children do not know about or do not have interest in sexuality.

She said there was a need to know more about age of consent, and interrogation into the age gap between the mother and the father to ascertain if there are cases of statutory rape.

For too long we have relied on outdated ideas about how to prevent early childbearing without recognising the ways in which sexual relations are based on power and male power in particular, where girls are often denied their right to say no. In the context of poverty, transactional sexual relations remain problematic, [placing] girls at risk. A more comprehensive approach to the problem must recognise the complexity of the issues and work to disentangle these so that we safeguard the rights of children and young people and reduce girls’ sexual risk.

‘Government is to blame’

Cultural activist and founder of Nomkhubulwane Culture and Youth Development Organisation, Dr Nomagugu Ngobese, said the problem did not rest with the girls but with the government. The organisation promotes virginity testing and moral regeneration, among other things.

“In a clear display that this government’s aim was to destroy the future of our children, the government introduced imali yeqolo (the child support grant), which could be seen as an encouragement to fall pregnant.”

This government is fighting with an indigenous knowledge system which actually worked well for us indigenous people. This same government went further and introduced condoms in our schools. Our children leave home for school and when they get there, they throw away the discipline instilled by their parents and they are introduced to condoms and sex education.

She said the introduction of the sex education curriculum for Grade 4 pupils was another challenge for parents.

Why should a Grade 4 pupils need sex education? This was another way of normalising this abomination, but the sad part is that only black children seem to get pregnant in schools and outside.”

She said problems started when children were given more rights that deprived parents of the right to discipline them. In our organisation we have professionals who are still undergoing the virginity testing out of their own will, and this is a sign that together we can still save our children from the destruction brought about by the system.

Early last year, Stats SA revealed that more than 83 000 children gave birth countrywide during the 2019/20 financial year, with KZN registering 18 550 births by children aged between 10 and 17 years.

ALSO READ | Ninety-nine Christmas Day babies in KZN

When welcoming the New Year’s babies last week, Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube registered her concern that the trend of young girls falling pregnant well below the age of 18 was continuing.

“Worryingly, the province’s youngest mother is a 15-year-old girl, who gave birth to a baby girl, at Port Shepstone Hospital. The father of her baby is also 15 years old. We are very saddened by the fact that two teenage lives have been ruined. We encourage all young people to abstain from sex or to use condoms,” she said at the time.