Teen’s kidnapping: Another accused added to Pietermaritzburg case

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Another accused has been added in connection with the kidnapping of a local teenager that took place in May.

Jabulani Wiseman Nxele is the seventh accused in the matter.

He made a brief appearance at the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court on Monday.

His matter was remanded until September 7 for him to consult with his attorney.

He told the court that he will be appointing a private attorney.

Nxele appeared with his co-accused — Thulani Mncwabe, Omar Riaz, Mohamed Faisal, Rana Yaseen, Nayeed Khan and Thembinkosi Hadebe.

Their matter was remanded until October 23 for further investigations.

The state said they are waiting for statements from the victim, cellphone records and witness statements.

It is alleged that the accused kidnapped Abdul Mateen Khalid (17) in May and held him hostage for several days before police and various security companies managed to track him down to a house in Umzinto, on the South Coast.

The accused allegedly planned to extort R11,5 million from Khalid’s family.