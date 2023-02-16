Temporary lane closures on KZN’s N2

Witness Reporter

Barriers will be placed on the N2 on Sarnia Road Bridge as part of ongoing infrastructure improvements, the South African National Road Agency (Sanral) has announced.

Serisha Sukraj, Sanral Eastern Region project manager, said barriers will be placed on the N2 northbound on Thursday, February 16.

“This will also require a temporary slow lane closure from 9 am to 3 pm on Thursday.

“Additionally, for the safety of workers and the public, a 70-metre section of the emergency lane will be temporarily closed for two weeks from February 16, 2023, to March 2, 2023,” said Sukraj.

Motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly and allow for extra travel time, especially when accessing travel hubs such as airports.

“We further appeal to road users to adhere to the road signs and speed limit when approaching and travelling through the construction site. Sanral apologises for any inconvenience this may cause and ask for your understanding as they work to make the necessary upgrades,” Sukraj.