By Nompilo Kunene

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has warned of temporary lane closures on N2 from Wednesday.

Sanral said overhead work will be performed under the Sarnia Road Bridge on the N2 southbound with effect from Wednesday, April 12, as part of ongoing infrastructure improvements.

Serisha Sukraj, Sanral’s eastern region project engineer, said this will require a temporary slow/middle lane closure from 9 am to 3 pm from April 12 to 14.

For the safety of workers and the public, Sukraj said a 70-metre section of the emergency lane is temporarily closed for one week until April 17.

Motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly and to allow for extra travel time.

“Sanral apologises for any inconvenience this may cause and ask for the understanding of motorists as they work to make the necessary upgrades,” said Sukraj.