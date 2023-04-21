Ten family members brutally killed in Pietermaritzburg

By Nosipho Gumede

Ten people were shot dead in Imbali Unit 14 in the early hours of Friday.

According to a statement released by the ANC Moses Mabhida Region, the people are believed to be from one family.

ALSO READ | Four shot dead in KwaMashu, Durban

Speaking on Newsroom Africa, Msunduzi Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebholla confirmed the incident saying two people survived.

I believe they are the ones who might have more information on what really happened because they were in the house when the incident took place. However, so far, we know that three men walked into the house and started shooting randomly regarding allegations of a rape case.

He added that he does not have more information regarding the incident but the relevant authorities are investigating the matter.

SAPS

SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the scene is still active.

The Minister of Police, Bheki Cele will be visiting the crime scene at Unit 14, Imbali, Edendale in Plessislaer, where 10 people believed to be family members were killed.

Naicker said 7 women and 3 men were fatally wounded in the ambush and the motive for the killing is unknown.

This is not the first mass shooting to happen in Imbali.

The Witness recently reported on another mass shooting of the Hlela family from Imbali Unit 14, where 5 family members were assassinated.

This is a developing story.