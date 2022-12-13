Ten homes in Umngeni partially damaged by heavy rains

Khethukuthula Xulu

Following the torrential rains in KZN in the past few days, reports are indicating that the rainy weather will subside from Tuesday to Thursday, however, predictions are that it will return over the weekend.

The weather service has cautioned that for the next three months the province is likely to receive more rain and the provincial government said a few incidents were reported from different district municipalities, but there were no fatalities.

KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said disaster management teams have since been placed on full alert and all joint operation centres are activated.

Umngeni Municipality

Ten homes in different wards under Umngeni Municipality were partially damaged, “the affected households are to be assisted by the Umngeni Municipality, with plastic sheeting, mattresses and blankets”.

Ugu district

In the Ugu District, four homes were affected, one lightning incident was reported in Nquthu and another one in the Emadlangeni Municipality. The Premier said assessments were being done and relief will be dispatched thereafter.

More homes were affected in the Ndwedwe Municipality. The Midmar and Henley dams in Msunduzi Municipality are reported to be overflowing.

Dube-Ncube said a mudslide was reported at La Mercy, eThekwini, where 30 to 40 houses are affected or flooded.