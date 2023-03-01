Ten injured in accident, Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal

Ten people suffered minor to moderate injuries after a taxi overturned on the N3 Northbound carriageway just before the New England Road off-ramp in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday afternoon.
Multiple emergency vehicles were on scene, including the Mi7 National Group Emergency Services and police.
According to a statement released by Mi7 National Group Emergency Services, it is believed the driver lost control of the taxi and then it overturned.
Traffic has been severely affected in both directions. We urge motorists to find alternate routes.