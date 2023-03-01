Ten injured in accident, Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal

Witness Reporter

Ten people suffered minor to moderate injuries after a taxi overturned on the N3 Northbound carriageway just before the New England Road off-ramp in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple emergency vehicles were on scene, including the Mi7 National Group Emergency Services and police.

According to a statement released by Mi7 National Group Emergency Services, it is believed the driver lost control of the taxi and then it overturned.