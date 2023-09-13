Ten-month-old baby slapped by robbers during home invasion

By Nompilo Kunene

A 10-month-old baby was slapped by a robber during an alleged home invasion in Parkgate, Verulam, in KZN on Wednesday.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said an off-duty police officer contacted Rusa at around noon requesting assistance after he saw a white Suzuki car drive off at a high speed from a neighbouring property.

“The caller could also hear his neighbours calling out for assistance. The [officer] attempted to intercept the suspects on the road but they managed to evade him,” said Balram.

ALSO READ | PICS | Illegal liquor distillery uncovered and dismantled, three nabbed

He said when reaction officers arrived at the scene, it was established that five armed men entered the home and confronted four adults and the baby.

They slapped the minor when he started to cry. The robbers stole household items and jewellery. READ MORE Inquest judgment into the death of struggle stalwart underway

“They abandoned a 55-inch Hisense TV on the side of the road due to their vehicle being overloaded.

“According to a witness, the getaway vehicle was driven by a woman but this could not be confirmed.”

Balram said no one has been arrested yet.