Tensions mount as battle over appointment of Ingonyama Trust chair erupts

By Clive Ndou

Tensions over the appointment of the Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB) chairperson could see Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, who is currently embroiled in Zulu Royal Family factional battles, further isolated.

The king recently nominated Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela, who was subsequently appointed by the Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza, as the ITB’s new chairperson.

The decision to appoint Mzimela brought to an end the era of outgoing ITB chairperson, Jerome Ngwenya, who has served in the role for more than two decades.

However, a group of KwaZulu-Natal traditional leaders were of the view that the king should have first consulted IFP founder and Zulu national traditional prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, before nominating Mzimela, who the traditional leaders believe was not suitable for the ITB chairperson position.

Meanwhile, Ngwenya was challenging the decision to replace him in court.

The developments within the ITB and the province’s traditional leadership has resulted in the civil society organisation Indonsa yeSizwe warning that the ITB impasse has the potential to collapse the province’s traditional leadership.

Indosa yeSizwe, which comprises of traditional leaders, politicians and academics, is of the view that the current leadership battles within the ITB highlight tensions between King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Prince Buthelezi.

We believe and pray that Bayede (the king) and Shenge (Prince Buthelezi) will soon meet and iron out any differences. We pray iNkosi Mzimela and Ngwenya put the interests of the Zulu nation first going forward.

“It’s our strong view that the cracks currently showing in the kingdom do not give much hope about the future of this institution and the Zulu nation,” Professor Musa Xulu, who was speaking on behalf of the civil society organisation, said.

Controlling close to three million hectares of the province’s land, Ingonyama Trust was created through the Ingonyama Trust Act, enacted shortly after the 1994 first democratic elections.

With King Misuzulu kaZwelithini as its sole trustee, the Ingonyama Trust came into being as a result of the pre-1994 political negotiations, where Prince Buthelezi tabled the matter as part of the IFP’s conditions for participating in the first democratic elections.

Prince Buthelezi on Sunday conceded that King Misuzulu kaZwelithini did not consult him before nominating Mzimela.

At His Majesty’s request, the king and I will be meeting next week, so that he can consult with me as his traditional prime minister. This is in line with what his father, our late king, would do, particularly on matters surrounding the Ingonyama Trust, as I am the author of the legislation that placed the land of the Zulu Kingdom into a trust, making His Majesty the sole custodian of our land.

“The present matters that are creating so much uncertainty and concern will thus be clarified soon,” he said.

However, Prince Buthelezi denied that there were currently tensions between him and the king.

“In the meantime, it is opportunistic for anyone to portray the present situation as evidence of a rift between His Majesty and I as his Traditional Prime Minister.

“One cannot help but wonder whether the so-called ‘rift’ dreamed up by Prof. Musa Xulu of Indonsa yeSizwe is an expression of wishful thinking,” he said.

The alleged rift between Prince Buthelezi and the king, happens as a faction within the Zulu Royal Family refuse to recognise His Majesty as the legitimate successor to the late Zulu king, Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, who died in 2021 due to Covid-19.