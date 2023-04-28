The 59th Art in the Park festival brings forth fresh waves of colour

By Akheel Sewsunker

Colour has once again taken over the KZN Botanical Gardens in Pietermaritzburg as the 59th edition of the Art in the Park festival returned to the city on Thursday.

Art connoisseurs and residents alike, who flocked in numbers to the beautiful botanical gardens to attend the opening of the five-day festival, were impressed and inspired by the displays of creativity and flurry of family-friendly activities on offer.

Dumisani Mhlongo, one of the key figures in the planning process, said he was ecstatic with how the opening day went. “It has been brilliant. The turnout has certainly surprised us on the opening day so far. A huge amount of preparation went into getting to this point,” said Mhlongo.

Mhlongo said there were many attractions for everyone. “We have the main attraction, [the exhibition] showcasing the established artists, the emerging artists and crafters. We also have a kids area, and this year, we have the library, which is a new feature.

“We have a big section for the children; with slides and many attractions for the kids. We also have Sip and Paint activities, which is also a very exciting addition to this year’s Art in the Park. The food court also offers a wide variety of food,” said Mhlongo.

Eudelle Govender, said it was an enjoyable experience. “There are a lot of things to see and to experience. My son is enjoying himself. He really liked the paintings in the front. The event looks like a lot of fun,” said Govender. Debbie Gademan, who came out to show support for her son, who is one of the exhibitors, said she was enjoying the festival.

It has been very exciting to come out and see how the exhibition works and to see the exposure that the artists get at the event. The event is beautiful.

Stacey Francis, chair of Richmond Tourism, said the event was inspirational. “As Richmond Tourism, we came to support the opening of the events. The event was beautiful. It has inspired us to be innovative and to see what we can implement in our city of Richmond,” said Francis.

Artists showcasing their work at the Art in the Park event said they were delighted at the exposure that the event brings to them. Exhibitor Beth Davids said she hopes that Art in the Park proves to be of benefit to the artists. “There has been a lot of foot traffic, even though it is so early. We hope that the artists will benefit from this weekend,” said Davids.

Reggie Gopaul, who is attending his ninth Arts in the Park event, said through his art he wanted to show disabilities do not hold you back. “I am here to show people that disabilities do not hold you back, that you can do what you love. I am right-handed, but I cannot use my right hand well these days.

I used to be a guitarist and I had to train myself to use my left hand. I want people to know that you can create art even though you have limitations,” said Gopaul. Art in the Park runs from April 27 until May 1, from 10 am to 9 pm.

Residents from all over the city are invited to visit the exhibitions and show their support for established and emerging artists. Tickets cost R40 for adults, R30 for pensioners, and children under 12 get in free. Payment can be made with cash or card