The Alexandra swimming pool closed pending an investigation

Chris Ndaliso

The Alexandra Swimming Pool will remain closed until the conclusion of the police investigation into the drowning of a 38-year-old Oribi man on Tuesday.

Msunduzi spokesperson, Ntobeko Mkhize, said the public should utilise the Buchanan Street and Berg Street swimming pools in the CBD.

When asked if the water will be drained from the pool following the incident, she said “not at this stage”.

Meanwhile, chairperson of the Concerned Swimming Fraternity (CSF), Jay Jugwanth, said it was concerning that nobody has been held accountable for the drownings at the pool.

ALSO READ | Man drowns in murky Alex pool in Pietermaritzburg

He said inquests are held and the outcomes are never made public.

Murky water and public bathing on scorching hot days are a recipe for tragedy.

We are in the midst of our hottest days and public pools are more closed than open.

The CSF has made several calls to the municipality to employ extra lifeguards in the interest of swimmers’ safety. READ MORE Payment of toll fees to resume at N2 uThongati and uMvoti toll plazas

He said almost three decades into democracy, children and enthusiastic swimmers trudge from Edendale, Imbali and Sweetwaters to the Alexandra Pool, only to find the pool closed.

The CSF extends its condolences to the bereaved family.

It is in time of tragedy we miss the South African council on sport stalwarts of the ilk of the late Morgan Naidoo, Babs Sithapersad, Thabo Setsonyane and Joe Cassim.

The Msunduzi Municipality’s Community Services Department must be investigated by Cogta and all pools must be functional from September 1 to April 30, annually. As the CSF, we are willing to join hands with the municipality towards making our pools functional.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson, Sergeant Sifiso Gwala, said a case of drowning was opened at the Alexandra police station.

ALSO READ | KZN dubbed the drowning capital of South Africa

Gwala said the 38-year-old Nkululeko Mncwabe, of Oribi Village, was found floating in the pool at around 2 pm on Tuesday.

The story attracted reaction on social media with people paying tributes and expressing their feelings about the incident, and some giving their opinion on what should be done to better the situation.

Charmaine Adam posted: “Just learned this dreadful news that this is my wonderful gardener Freedom.

He was the most wonderful human being — filled with kindness, helpful and caring. This is too sad for words and if only the municipality did their job and cleaned the pool and supplied proper care, this tragedy may have been averted”.

Aaliya Cassimjee posted: “And to think us Girls High girls used to walk down Alexandra Road to this pool annually for our inter-house gala (circa 2008) best memories! Crystal clear water! Absolute fun! No tall grass! And not a single vagrant in sight. Condolences to the family and friends of the deceased”.

Nicky Gray posted: “I have no words! What else can their absolute lack of care do?

“Sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. I hope they can successfully sue for negligence”.