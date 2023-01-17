‘The heat is unbearble’

Nosipho Gumede

The SA Weather Service (Saws) on Monday issued a heatwave advisory of persistently high temperatures for KwaZulu-Natal, lasting until Thursday.

Residents have been boiling in these scorching weather conditions since early last week with no respite from the heat.

The hot temperatures experienced thus far, are about to get worse with Pietermaritzburg expecting up to 37° Celsius on Wednesday.

The Witness spoke to Saws forecaster Wisani Maluleke, who urged residents to keep safe during the heatwave.

“People need to take care of themselves, and to drink as much water as possible to stay hydrated in this heat. Those who partake in outdoor activities must not overdo it or rather try to do it when the sun has set, as you could get dehydrated and faint,” said Maluleke.

He added that people should try and stay indoors or in shaded areas at all times. Brandon Drinkwater from the Mi7 national group said they have not seen any drastic increase in calls related to the heatwave.

“We have been encouraging people to stay hydrated and to stay cool to avoid getting heatstroke or anything of that sort,” said Drinkwater.

While the weather office advised people to stay indoors, at Jika Joe residents living under corrugated iron said they were battling to cope.

Shack dwellers struggling to cope with heat

While visiting the Jika Joe community, a Witness reporter felt the effects of the heatwave first-hand in the informal settlement as rays of heat radiated off the corrugated iron sheets.

Sisasenkosi Mkhize, who has been residing at Jika Joe for two years, said at times the heat is unbearable.

“It is extremely hot here, and the fact that we stay under corrugated iron makes it worse. We can’t do much but drink water and try to find shaded areas to sit in.

“However sometimes we don’t have water and we are forced to go around asking for water from neighbouring areas,” said Mkhize.

Ntombenhle Mbatha, who has been living in Jika Joe for a year, said the heat has become too much to bear.

We struggle to sleep sometimes because it is just too uncomfortable and too hot. Electric fans don’t help much, especially since we have load shedding

Temperatures are expected to stay high for some time with a dip in temperature to 29° Celsius expected on Friday.