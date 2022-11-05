The mystery of the missing historical church bell

Nosipho Gumede

A search is under way for three men who tried to sell an allegedly stolen historical church bell to the Global scrapyard in Mkhondeni recently.

According to a source, who asked not to be named, three men showed up in a white van at the scrapyard to sell a church bell.

A warrant officer from crime intelligence called out to a number of private security companies to assist in arresting the men and impounding the car.

He also wanted assistance finding the rightful owners of the bell.

AET Security members attended to the scene first.

AET Security responds

According to AET Security member Charles Ncselwa, the perpetrators got away with the church bell due to the delayed response of the SAPS.

I am not sure how they got away; however, I think a lot of companies withdrew due to SAPS not being there on time. There was a bit of miscommunication and you know, with private security and resources, you can’t wait the whole day for SAPS, we have to respond to call-outs and alarm activations.

He said the AET security guards who attended the scene must’ve received a call-out and could not wait for police.

The enormous bell is engraved with flowers and words that run around the middle of its body.

Global scrapyard member Randon Francis confirmed that three men tried to sell them a church bell of historical significance.

The men said they were selling the bell because the church had installed a new smaller one. The bell was covered with blankets and looked suspicious. We chased them away because we do not buy stolen items.

Weekend Witness spoke to a few scrap metal recycling companies in Pietermaritzburg who said they do not usually get sold valuable items.

One employee who asked not to be named said a church bell is very rare.

“I have never received anything of value before, and in this case, a church bell would only be acceptable if it came with someone from the church and they would have to get paperwork for that.”