The Wife season three returns

Witness Reporter

The Wife season three will return to Showmax on November 10.

Just like the other two seasons, Showmax will release three episodes every Thursday until next year.

The new season focuses on two star-crossed lovers, Tswana doctor Naledi Montsho and Zulu taxi driver Qhawe. Kwenzo Ngcobo plays Qhawe, while Gaisang K Noge plays Naledi.

On season two, Naledi and Qhawe met with Qhawe and had an instant chemistry.

Port Shepstone-born actor, Kwenzo Ngcobo, said when they met it was an exciting and lovey-dovey situation.

“However, a few months later, challenges begin to emerge. That’s when the drama begins,” said Kwenzo. READ MORE One dead, two injured after lightning strike

Season three begins with Naledi kidnapped and the Zulu brothers’ crimes making headlines. This is just the beginning of the challenges Naledi and Qhawe will face this season.

Qhawe is the sweetest of the Zulu brothers, but he is still a member of a powerful crime family. What about Naledi? The Zulus may have finally met their match in the form of their future in-laws.

This season, according to Kwenzo, is “about two people fighting for love. Season three broadens the scope of the show beyond the Johannesburg taxi industry to include Royal Thabeng and the North West.