‘The Witness’ named as the official media partner for Art in the Park

Witness Reporter

The 59th Art in the Park is being jump-started with an exciting partnership.

The Witness, KZN’s oldest publication, along with its associated division, is now taking on the esteemed position of official media partner for Art in the Park.

There is certainly a shared passage of time in this city, with both The Witness and Art in the Park having a long and rich history.

There is a lot of excitement around this year’s Art in the Park, as it is the springboard for its 60th grand celebration in 2024.

Stephanie February, representing The Witness, and Dumisani Mhlongo, from the Msunduzi Pietermaritzburg Tourism Association, have officially signed and committed to a mutually beneficial and and impactful engagement.

The working committee also met to unpack and prepare for another successful Art in the Park exhibition.

The committee is confident that this will be one of the best exhibitions in Pietermaritzburg and KZN as a whole for 2023.

For those who wish to participate in Art in the Park as an exhibitor, please contact Mpume at MPTA on 033 345 0641.