Theft of SUVs on the rise in Pietermaritzburg

Chris Ndaliso

There’s a spike in the theft of Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) around Pietermaritzburg.

Security companies have had reports of thefts in various suburbs such as Hilton, Cleland, and at some shopping centres.

In the past two weeks more than 10 SUVs — mainly Toyota Fortuners, Hilux double cabs and Ford Rangers — are believed to have been stolen in various parts of Pietermaritzburg, including from a local shopping mall.

Magma Security

Magma Security director Shaheen Suleiman said the latest report of a stolen vehicle was on Saturday in Cleland.

This is a very concerning trend and we receive reports from all around Pietermaritzburg. It’s getting towards holiday time and I guess criminals see this as a period for them to work. There is surely a market for these vehicles because they would not be targeted and stolen at such a high rate if there was none. It is suspected that these cars are taken across the borders to Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

The criminals are believed to be jamming the trackers so the cars can’t be tracked. They are suspected of using roads through Sweetwaters and Caluza as their escape route out of town.

Sometimes they pounce on their targets during load shedding so cameras don’t pick them up.

Mi7 National Group

Mi7 group director, Colin David said they have also seen an increase in reports of stolen SUVs.

David said in some cases they have been able to locate the vehicles after they had been reported missing by the owner.

He said it was still difficult to tell if there was a syndicate in operation.

“Various parts of Pietermaritzburg, including the CBD and certain residential areas, are targeted if the targeted vehicles are available in those particular areas.

These criminals have members scouting these areas and once they have spotted their target and marked their getaway route, they plan when to strike

He said the thieves are dropped off not far from their target area and walk to the exact location of the vehicle.

“Some of these vehicles are driven across the border while some are stripped and their parts sold. This is disturbing but we believe that the law enforcement agencies are looking into it. At this stage we can’t say whether we are looking at something similar to the ‘Five-minute-gang’,” said Davids.

The “Five-minute-gang” was notorious for terrorising suburbs in a spate of robberies in 2014. They specialised in swift housebreakings which sent the city and surrounding suburbs into panic mode.

Police confirm two hijackings

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala confirmed that two cases of theft of vehicles and an attempted theft of a motor vehicle were reported at Hilton SAPS.

“We cannot say that there is a syndicate since there are only two cases reported in Hilton last week. Constant patrols are being conducted in the Hilton policing area to curb all crime-related cases. We are also appealing to the members of the public to report all suspicious people or vehicles that are driving around in their areas,” said Gwala