Third Cholera case recorded in KZN

The country has recorded another imported laboratory-confirmed case of cholera from a 24-year-old South African man with travel history from Karachi in Pakistan.

This was announced by the Minister of Health Joe Phahlaa on Tuesday.

According to the minister, the patient arrived in the country on July 16 from Pakistan which is known to be cholera endemic, where he experienced abdominal cramps, vomiting and diarrhea symptoms after a meal on July 14.

“He reported that he had diarrhoea, but did not immediately seek medical attention while in Pakistan, and he only rehydrated himself using bottled water because he didn’t suspect any foodborne illness.

On his arrival through King Shaka International Airport, he felt dehydrated and was taken to a private hospital in Durban to seek medical help and he was then admitted on July 18 while his specimen was sent to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) for laboratory testing. The results came back positive with cholera toxin on Monday, July 24″, said the minister.

He added that the man has since been discharged and is recovering well at home.

The minister said the outbreak response team has done contact tracing and identified four family members and a friend who the man stayed with while in Pakistan and none of the contacts identified are presenting with cholera symptoms.

He said water samples were also collected from the man’s place of residence and taken for testing at the National Health Laboratory Service.

This is now the third cholera case in Durban this year, following two cases detected from two people who travelled from Malawi.

The country itself has recorded 199 laboratory-confirmed cases since February this year.