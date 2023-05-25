News

25 May 2023
Thirteen injured in Pietermaritzburg taxi crash

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Imbali taxi crash
Thirteen injured tai crash in Imbali, Pietermaritzburg. Photo: Midlands EMS.

Thirteen people sustained injuries ranging from serious to moderate after a taxi crashed in Imbali unit 14, Pietermaritzburg, on Wednesday.

According to Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson, the crash happened just after 1pm.

“All the patients were treated on scene before being transported to various hospitals for further care,” said Robertson.

He added that the cause of the crash is unknown and local authorities will investigate further.

