Thirteen year old boy assaulted in Ladysmith hospital

The KZN Department of Health has launched an urgent investigation into an incident in which a 13 year-old boy was filmed while being assaulted in his hospital bed on Thursday.

In a press release by the department on Sunday, they said the boy was assaulted in his hospital bed, allegedly by two security guards at Ladysmith Hospital.

The press released confirmed that the two guards, who were contracted to supply security to the hospital, were dismissed by their employer.

The department has also launched a disciplinary process against a member of nursing staff who has also been implicated in the matter.

The incident took place on Thursday and was brought to the attention of hospital management on Friday.

The patient, who suffers from a disability and was a resident of a place of shelter before admission to Ladysmith Hospital, and has since been moved to another healthcare facility in Durban.

The department’s spokesperson, Ntokozo Maphisa said the department is appalled by the incident.

As a Department, we are shocked and appalled by this incident. Our MEC Nomagugu Simelane has made it clear that the safety and well-being of our patients is our priority, and that their abuse under any circumstances, and in any way, shape or form, will not be accepted.

“We can confirm that the matter has been reported to the police, and to the Department of Social Development. We can also confirm that a disciplinary process is underway into this matter. This process will look into, among others, where the nurses were when the incident took place, who called the security guards and why the patient was assaulted,” said Maphisa