Thornville farm attack: seven men arrested

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

Seven men were arrested in yet another farm attack incident that took place at Manderston Dairy Farm, in the Thornville area.

According to Magma, it is alleged that two weeks ago, a man and his family were attacked in their homestead at the farm.

Magma owner Shaheen Suleiman said the family was severely assaulted and threatened by six armed suspects.

Suspects robbed the family of personal belongings and also made off with a rifle safe containing three rifles, cash and bank cards.

He said two days later, the Magma Investigation Team initiated an investigation into the matter.

On Friday, Suleiman said, the Magma team made a breakthrough in the case.

He said Thornville detectives and Magma members engaged in an operation where seven suspects were arrested.

They recovered three rifles, two chainsaws, clothing, approximately R7 000 worth of liquor purchased with the stolen bank card and one rifle safe, said Suleiman.

Suleiman said a VW Jetta that was used by the suspects during the robbery was also found as well as seven cell phones, adding that all the exhibits and suspects were handed over to Thornville SAPS.

The investigation is ongoing, said Suleiman.