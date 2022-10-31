Thousands in high spirits at Zulu king Misuzulu’s coronation in Durban

Chris Ndaliso

The last leg of the coronation of AmaZulu king, Misuzulu kaZwelithini, was met with jubilation, with thousands of people braving the day’s heat to witness the historic event.

The event was for the handing over of a certificate of recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa to the king, and was held at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Security was tight with police posted in strategic positions around the stadium. Access to the grounds was restricted to those with wristbands.

Among the tribes that were part of a crowd of about 40 000 in attendance were the AmaMpondomise aseNgqeleni in the Eastern Cape, the Ndebele tribe and the Swazi nationals among others.

No disruptions were experienced throughout the event and all speakers were afforded the opportunity to have their say.

Swazi king Mswati III said now that the day had finally come, the period of fighting over the crown has come to an end.

“Now there is a king officially, and he is the king of all the Zulu nation; the nation has a role to support him. The king does not work alone, he works with the people and government, both provincially and nationally,” said Mswati, who is also the king’s uncle.

Even though the stadium was not packed to capacity, those in attendance were all in high spirits. Siyakudumisa Mtengwane from Engqeleni, said he was saddened by the contestation for the throne, which saw the royal faction against Misuzulu not attending the event.

“We arrived here yesterday [Friday] because we wanted to witness this historic day. This comes once in a lifetime so there was no way of losing out. Unfortunately, we witnessed with sadness the spat among the Zulu royal family members over the throne.

“We as AmaMpondomise are in favour of unity among family members. At least the royal household should have found a better way of resolving the matter without involving the courts. But we are happy that this is finally over,” said Mtengwane.

He said the division was not “healthy” for both the royal household and the Zulu nation at large. Ndebele chief Dudu Moss Mabhena said the coronation was significant and has laid to rest the scramble for kingship.

“We are happy to be part of this event, which is somewhat long overdue. We are not sure how long and what could have taken to end this squabble over the throne. Now the Zulu nation has gained its dignity even though it is concerning that the party that contested his legitimacy to the throne has not attended the event.

“As a family, they should always find ways to resolve internal issues amicably. The Zulu nation is looking up to them, and to the king in particular,” said Mabhena.