Three alleged robbers gunned down by police in Pietermaritzburg

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

Three alleged robbers have been shot dead by police on Pietermaritz Street, in Pietermaritzburg.

It is alleged that the three men had pulled a robbery in downtown CBD when the police responded.

According to sources at the scene, the police then gave chase.

It is alleged that the men, who were five in the car, then opened fire on the police.

The police retaliated and shot three of the men dead.

Two of the men managed to escape and fled the scene.

Law enforcement agencies are at the scene.

It is alleged that the men had stolen money, airtime, alcohol and cellphones.

• This is a developing story