Three alleged school robbers appear in court

The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal has welcomed and applauded the arrest and subsequent court appearance on Thursday of three men, who are said to be linked to a robbery incident at Tholulwazi High School in Molweni, in the Durban outer west area.

According to the department, unknown people entered the school premises, terrorised teachers and robbed them of their belongings.

“We welcome these developments because there is a spreading phenomenon where criminals target educators, especially during extra and early morning classes,” said Education MEC Mbali Frazer.

Early this week a similar incident took place at Dlamuzi High School, under the Pinetown District, where intruders entered the school and stole valuables.

The department said other schools that have suffered the same fate include: Nchanga Primary School, Sithumba Primary School, Ndlulamithi High School, Ubhedu Primary School, and Nazareth Primary School, all under the Pinetown District.

“This unfortunate phenomenon should be nipped in the bud as it poses a threat in the implementation of the department’s academic improvement plans, which among other things include early morning classes as well as afternoon classes,” added Frazer.