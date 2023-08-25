News

By Londiwe Xulu
25 Aug 2023
Three appear in court for murdering mother and daughter

Three people aged between 23 and 46 briefly appeared at the Greytown Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, facing charges of murder of a mother and daughter.

The three are accused of killing Fikile Msimango (65) and her 28-year-old daughter, Nkosi, in Matimatolo, outside Greytown.

The two women were allegedly assaulted by a mob that accused them of witchcraft, before they were set alight in their home last Tuesday.

According to a family member who survived the mob attack, Fikile was assaulted inside the house by a group of mostly women and children, before she was pushed into a bed that had been set on fire.

Nkosi was allegedly thrown inside the burning house through a broken window after the assault.
A family member and five children aged between one and 15, survived.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said reports indicate that the victims were sleeping in the house when the fire started.

