Three arrested for murder in South Beach, Durban

Londiwe Xulu

Police arrested three people for murder and attempted murder minutes after the incident in South Beach, Durban on Sunday afternoon.

The trio allegedly stabbed a 21-year-old man to death while his 46-year-old father survived with multiple stab wounds.

He was rushed to hospital.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the 21-year-old informed his father that he was assaulted by a group of young men and together with his father, they reportedly approached the suspects.

“During the confrontation three suspects allegedly produced knives and stabbed the son multiple times and he was certified dead at the scene,” said Netshiunda.

He said the trio will appear in court soon on charges of murder and attempted murder.