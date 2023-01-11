Three arrested for selling fraudulent proof of residence letters

Lethiwe Makhanya

Three men have been arrested for allegedly selling Msunduzi Municipality proof of residence documents outside the Mkondeni Licensing department, in Pietermaritzburg.

They were arrested on Wednesday morning after the municipality’s security division together with municipal management set a trap for them.

They were found in one of the containers outside the licensing department.

Proof of residence letters from Richmond Municipality and Durban were also found in the raid.

It is alleged they were selling the letters.

Msunduzi Municipality speaker Eunice Majola said they have been following up on information about the sellers for some time and they decided to set a trap for them because they wanted to catch them red-handed.

“We want to know where are they getting these letters from. We will also interrogate all the councillors whose letters were found here.”