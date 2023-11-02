Three arrested for writing matric exams for others

By Londiwe Xulu

Three people have been arrested for fraud for impersonating others over the first two days of the 2023 National Senior Certificate (NSC) final examinations.

Two university students, aged 22 and 23, were arrested at the Drill Hall examination centre in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday after they allegedly tried to write the Economics paper for other matric candidates.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson, Sergeant Sifiso Gwala, said the two students produced fraudulent ID documents to write exams for other candidates.

ALSO READ | Imposter caught writing exam on behalf of a matriculant in KZN

“It is alleged that the two, a man and woman, were getting paid R1 000 per subject to write exams for other matric candidates. They are in custody and expected to appear at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday,” said Gwala.

The arrests come a day after another person was caught impersonating a part-time candidate at Phendukani Full Service School under the Amajuba District in Newcastle, when 193 779 full-time and part-time matric candidates sat to write their English paper, marking the start of the first NSC examination period.

Phendukani Full Service School is one of the schools that host private candidates and is also one of the best performing schools in the province with a 100% pass rate over the years.

The Department of Education said an invigilator noticed someone sitting on behalf of the candidate, who was supposed to be sitting as a part-time candidate. This matter was reported to the police and the imposter appeared at Madadeni Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

MEC for Education Mbali Frazer said the department condemns the alleged acts of examination irregularity.

We wish to assure the public that our invigilators have been trained and will detect and deal with any form of irregularity so that the integrity of the NSC examinations is not compromised. What has happened at Phedukani is a clear demonstration of this commitment.

“We condemn in the strongest possible term this alleged act.

“As a province, we have worked very hard to sharpen our pupils for these examinations and we expect these examinations to be free of irregularities, in keeping with the oath that was made by all the pupils in the country,” said Frazer.

ALSO READ | Education Department ready for matric exams

Fraser also issued a stern warning to pupils to refrain from using digital apps like WhatsApp to share leaked examination material before the writing of a paper. She said those caught will have their results withheld and face serious consequences.

The department said they will not “play games” when someone is found cheating or found guilty of any irregularities during the exams, as the pupils had promised they were ready for the exams.

It added that, not only would the candidate be suspended from writing the NSC examinations for five years, but they would also be reported to the police.

Secretary of the South African Democratic Teacher’s Union (Sadtu) in KZN, Nomarashiya Caluza, said it was good that this was discovered right at the beginning of the examination, adding that they support the move by the department to report the matter to the police.

“This is disappointing and embarrassing because when pupils sit for examinations, it is believed that they are ready and have been taught.”

ALSO READ | Matric exams get under way for the Class of 2023

To have people sit on exam desks and write for others is illegal. We must also applaud the teachers who were invigilating because it means they were vigilant enough to see there was something wrong. It also means the department’s invigilating system is effective.

“We condemn this and we want examinations to continue without any disruptions and with integrity they deserve,” said Caluza.