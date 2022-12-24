Three dead in Sani Pass crash

Witness Reporter

Three people died along the Sani Pass Road near Underberg when a taxi left the road and rolled down the embankment on Friday.

The Underberg Emergency Medical Services (UEMS) said the taxi rolled down a 90 degree embankment coming to rest 250m from the roadway in a shallow riverbed.

When UEMS paramedics arrived at the vehicle, they began triaging the patients. A total of twelve patients sustained moderate to serious injuries.

“Three of the patients sustained critical injuries and required advanced life support intervention,” said UEMS spokesperson Kate Bodmann.

She added the Southern Drakensberg Mountain Rescue were contacted due to the location of the accident and a hoist system was set up at the top of the embankment, where patients were placed on a specialised stretcher and hoisted up to awaiting ambulances.

ALSO READ | Heavy festive season policing

SAPS Himeville, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Traffic and Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Fire Department were at the scene.

Bodmann said bystanders also assisted at the scene.