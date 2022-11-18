Three drown in Nongoma, northern KZN

Witness Reporter

MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Sihle Zikalala has called for communities to be cautious around large bodies of water.

This comes after Disaster Management teams located in the Nongoma Local Municipality responded to two separate drownings in the area.

According to a statement released by Zikalala, two pupils from Bombolo Primary School drowned in the Msunduze River on Tuesday afternoon.

Reports received by the department indicate that the two pupils aged 11 and 12 were swimming in the Msunduze river after school.On the same day in ward 6, a 21-year-old male drowned while trying to cross the eMona river.

He called on communities to be cautious around large bodies of water, saying that parents and teachers must warn children about the dangers of swimming in rivers and undesignated areas.

“We continue to work closely with all disaster management teams to ensure that adequate measures are taken to warn communities about the dangers of large bodies of water, especially with spring in full swing,” said Zikalala.