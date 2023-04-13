Three family members killed in N3 horror crash

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The Newcastle Municipality has expressed sadness following the death of three family members in the N3 Easter Monday crash.

The horror accident took place on the N3 between Hilton and Cedara, involved 41 cars, claimed six lives and left 78 people with injuries ranging from critical to minor.

Among the dead was a Newcastle family, Ralph Francis, his wife Michelle and son Matthew.

The fourth member of the family Janine survived the accident but was in a critical condition in hospital.

The family was originally from Umhlathuzana Township in Durban and had moved to Newcastle a few years back.

Newcastle Municipality speaker, Thengi Zulu, said the municipality was shattered by the news of the family being killed in such a horrific manner.

Zulu said the municipality had plans to visit relatives of the family to offer its support.

We are truly heartbroken and shattered to have lost parents and a young man so suddenly. We wish the family member in hospital a speedy recovery.

Plea for assistance

Meanwhile, the mother of a three-year-old boy who was injured in the same crash has sent out a plea for help.

According to Namritha Sivsanker, founder of Hope SA Foundation, the mother contacted her requesting donations and a place to stay while her son was in hospital in Pietermaritzburg.

I am appealing to you to help this mom with some funds for food and supplies. She took a bus down [from Johannesburg] to be with him in hospital and needs support there as she stays with her baby in Pietermaritzburg.

The boy was in hospital with severe injuries, the accident killed his 28-year-old aunt who was traveling with him.

Contact Hope SA Foundation on 079 387 1716.