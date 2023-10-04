Three injured in cash-in-transit vehicle bombing in KwaMashu, Durban

By Nompilo Kunene

Three people were rushed to hospital on Wednesday morning after an armoured cash-in-transit vehicle was blown up on Malendela Road in KwaMashu, Durban.

Kyle van Reenen, spokesperson for Emer-G-Med, said they responded to the incident just after 6 am on Wednesday.

On arrival on the scene, Van Reenen said an armoured vehicle was found to have been blown up and was engulfed in flames.

“Three people were treated for moderate injuries and taken by ambulances to nearby hospitals for further medical care.”

He said the South African Police Services were in attendance and will be conducting the necessary investigation accordingly.