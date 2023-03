Witness Reporter

Three people were killed in an accident involving two cars on the R103 in the Cornfields area near Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday morning.

Robert Mckenzie, spokesperson for KZN EMS, said paramedics took four people who were injured in the crash to nearby hospitals.

“Sadly, three people, two women and one man sustained fatal injuries in the crash.”

He said the exact circumstances resulting in the crash are not known at this stage and will be investigated by the police.