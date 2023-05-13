Three killed in a head-on collision on R34 between Newcastle and Utrecht

By Witness Reporter

Three people were killed in a head-on collision on Saturday morning on the R34 Utrecht Road.

The KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service said when emergency services arrived at the scene, they found that two vehicles had been involved in a head-on collision.

Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that four people had suffered critical injuries.

ALSO READ | Truck accident causes N3 closure near Ashburton

They were taken to hospital.

“Sadly, three occupants sustained fatal injuries and succumbed to their injuries before emergency services arrived,” said KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service.