Three killed in head-on collision on the N2

Three people have been killed in a head-on collision on the N2 in Amatikulu, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday morning.

According to IPSS Medical, the crash occurred near bridge 10 on the N2 and on arrival, its medics were met with a horrific scene.

“The three occupants of the SUV were lucky to escape with minor injuries. Sadly, three occupants in the second vehicle [belonging to] a local driving school, were all declared dead on the scene by IPSS Medical.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased,” said IPSS’s Samantha Meyrick.

The N2 southbound was closed to clear the scene.