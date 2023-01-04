Three KZN women nabbed for suspected Sassa cards fraud

Witness Reporter

An off-duty new police officer got to a flying start in her career when she made her debut arrest on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said the vigilant officer was at the Mangrove Centre in North Beach, Durban, when she spotted three suspicious-looking women who were withdrawing money at the ATM.

The young officer requested back-up from the Metro Police officers who were in the vicinity and tactically approached the suspects.

Netshiunda said the three suspects, aged between 24 and 39 years old, were found in possession of suspected fraudulent South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) cards which they were using to withdraw money.

The women were also found in possession of over R60 000 in cash, 32 Sassa cards, 22 bank cards from various banking institutions, and four cellphones.

Netshiunda said the women will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court soon.