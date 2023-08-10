Three leopards on the loose in northern KZN spotted on the N2

By Londiwe Xulu

Jozini Municipality in the northern KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday issued a warning after three leopards were seen on the N2 between Mkuze and Hluhluwe.

Jozini mayor, Mfananaye Mathe, said they received reports about the three leopards that were seen on the N2 around Biyela near Mduna River.

“We urge motorists especially truck drivers to be careful and not stop or get off their vehicle in this area,” said Mathe.

It is still unclear which game reserve these leopards escaped from.

*This is a developing story