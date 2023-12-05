Three matric pupils killed in car crash after pens down party

By Zama Myeza

Three KZN matric pupils were killed, and three others were injured, in a car crash that happened in the early hours of Monday morning after a pens down party.

The KZN Education Department said three pupils who were injured in that accident had to be hospitalised.

The department said the vehicle the pupils were in was involved in a collision in the Amajuba District.

The pupils are from Mnyamande High School, under the Amajuba District.

KZN Education MEC Mbali Frazer conveyed her condolences to the families of the pupils who died and wished those in the hospital a speedy recovery.

“The loss of these young lives is tragic and wears heavily in my heart as we wait in anticipation the results of the 2023 NSC Examinations, which will now for them be awarded posthumously,” she said.

Frazer further reiterated the words of the Minister for Education, Angie Motshekg, in pleading with parents and caregivers to keep a close eye on pupils during this time.

She also advised against pens down parties as they may put the pupils’ lives at risk.

Muzi Mahlambi, the department’s spokesperson, said the injured pupils are currently in the ICU.

He said the department has also sent a delegation of officials from the Amajuba District to visit the families of the pupils who died.