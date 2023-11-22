Three men killed, set alight in Inanda

By Witness Reporter

Three men were killed and their bodies were set alight on Sunday in Inanda, KZN.

KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said the police are investigating the matter.

“Police are investigating three counts of murder following an incident in which three unknown men were allegedly set alight on Sunday in the Emaphephetheni area.

He added that the burnt bodies were found in the forest.

“The motive and the suspects are unknown at this stage,” said Netshiunda.