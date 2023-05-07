Three municipal workers left injured after wall collapses in Durban

By Witness Reporter

Three eThekwini Municipality workers have been injured after a wall collapsed on them in Durban on Sunday.

According to ALS paramedics the workers were working at a power line near the wall before it fell on them on Hunt Road in Glenwood.

ALSO READ | Taxi boss killed in drive-by shooting in Verulam, Durban

“The workers suffered minor to moderate injuries and were transported to hospital after being stabilized on scene.”

According to ALS the workers were pulled out from underneath the wall by their colleagues.

At this stage the events leading up to the incident are unknown however investigations will take place by the necessary authorities.