Three nabbed for truck attacks

By Nosipho Gumede

Two truck drivers and another suspect have been nabbed following the recent spate of arson attacks on trucks in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Gauteng and Limpopo.

According to a statement released by Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the multidisciplinary team that was assigned with investigating the attacks and burning of trucks made their first arrests in Mpumalanga.

ALSO READ | Truck arsonists based in KZN, says Cele

“The first suspect was arrested on a farm in Piet Retief with the assistance of a private security firm and the second suspect in Ermelo. The third suspect was arrested on Thursday evening in Emalahleni,” read the statement.

She added that all suspects face a charge of malicious damage to property.

National Commissioner of SAPS

The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, said the net is closing in on those behind these attacks.

Police are hot on the heels of more suspects, which involves the ring leaders of these sporadic incidents of criminality. Either they hand themselves over or we fetch them ourselves,” said General Masemola.

He added that high density operations continue through roadblocks, stop and searches, and the tracing operations of these wanted suspects.