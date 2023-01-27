Three nabbed in Durban drug bust

Witness Reporter

Police have arrested two foreign nationals as well as a local woman, for running a mini drug lab within the premises of a lodge at Point, in Durban on Thursday.

According to police, its Provincial Drugs and Firearms Unit officers conducted a sting operation which was backed up by intelligence information.

Officers stormed into a lodge where three suspects aged 32, 46 and 25, were found to have turned a guestroom into clandestine drug lab.

“Almost 12 000 capsules of heroin, 600g of heroin powder and 37 pieces of rock cocaine, with an estimated street value of approximately R500 000 were found in possession of the suspects,” said police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

They will appear in court soon.