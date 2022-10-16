Three people including a child killed on the N2, KZN South Coast

Witness Reporter

Three people including a child were killed on the N2 in the Umzumbi area, KwaZulu-Natal South Coast on Saturday night.

The car they were travelling was involved in a collision with truck and a result, the truck went off the the road and crashed down an embankment.

KwaZulu Private Ambulance Services spokesperson Chantell Botha said the paramedics found the child with critical injuries.

“The patient was treated on scene, but sadly the patient succumbed to their injuries, despite the efforts of Advanced Life Support Paramedics,” said Botha.

Two other people died at the scene before paramedics arrived.

She added that one person was found trapped inside the truck. Botha said paramedics together with Ray Nkonyeni Fire and Rescue services worked for over an hour to free the person from the truck.