Three people shot in an armed robbery in Ixopo, KZN

Londiwe Xulu

Two security officers and a truck driver were shot during a shootout between armed robbers, police and security companies in Ixopo, KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, on Sunday night.

According to Shaheen Suleiman of Magma Security and Investigations, over 10 armed men broke into a general dealer supermarket at Highflats Village in Ixopo and bombed a safe.

They managed to flee with an undisclosed amount of money from the safe.

“Magma assisted the police and the security companies that were at the scene as backup, since the armed men were shooting at them. The two security officers that were shot were from one of the security companies that were at the scene,” said Suleiman.

No arrests have been made.

*This is a developing story.